Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.33

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 374083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $866.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

