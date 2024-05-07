Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Up 20.6%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) were up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 145,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 183,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

