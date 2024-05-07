iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 220,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 73,300 shares.The stock last traded at $74.96 and had previously closed at $74.31.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

