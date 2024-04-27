Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 859.7% from the March 31st total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.47% of Calidi Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CLDI stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $13.79.
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.
