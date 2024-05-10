Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Ronald A. Dragg Sells 1,570 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $176,279.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,614.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KEX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.06. 19,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,774. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kirby by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

