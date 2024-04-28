Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of AUGG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 35,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,253. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

