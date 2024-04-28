Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 137.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $261.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

