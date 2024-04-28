Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,939,000. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,903,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,684,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.