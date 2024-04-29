McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,719,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,573,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,852 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,061. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

