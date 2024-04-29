Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Insider Buys £5,500 in Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider Jacques Vaillancourt purchased 50,000 shares of Mineral & Financial Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,793.48).
Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance
Mineral & Financial Investments stock opened at GBX 11.48 ($0.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 million, a PE ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 41.91. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.33).
About Mineral & Financial Investments
