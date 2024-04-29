Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Insider Buys £5,500 in Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider Jacques Vaillancourt purchased 50,000 shares of Mineral & Financial Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,793.48).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

Mineral & Financial Investments stock opened at GBX 11.48 ($0.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 million, a PE ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 41.91. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.33).

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

