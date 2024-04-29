Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 19,267 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

