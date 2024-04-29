RGC Resources (RGCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. RGC Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGC Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

RGCO opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.22.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.78 per share, with a total value of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,233.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,315 shares of company stock valued at $43,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

