The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT) Insider Graham Oldroyd Buys 12,383 Shares

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Oldroyd bought 12,383 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £19,936.63 ($24,625.28).

Graham Oldroyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Graham Oldroyd sold 23 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.95), for a total transaction of GBX 3,634 ($44.89).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON GSCT opened at GBX 161.01 ($1.99) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £811.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 128.20 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.00).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

