TIM (TIMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIM Price Performance

NYSE TIMB opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. TIM has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

