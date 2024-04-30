Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLH stock opened at $193.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day moving average is $176.28.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

