Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

