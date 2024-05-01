Certuity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

