Comparing MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MJ and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.79%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than MJ.

This table compares MJ and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 0.68 -$5.38 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $961.52 million 0.44 -$91.70 million ($0.15) -4.33

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Risk & Volatility

MJ has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18% MultiPlan -9.54% -8.31% -2.05%

Summary

MultiPlan beats MJ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

