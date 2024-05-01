Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

