Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 807 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,073. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

