Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.16. 1,216,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,569. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

