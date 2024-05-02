MiMedx Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 64.61%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho upped their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $9.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 207,207 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 261,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

