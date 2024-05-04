Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 298.30 ($3.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.75. The company has a market capitalization of £21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,491.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.10 ($3.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 5,500.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

