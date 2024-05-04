Core Scientific (CORZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million.

Shares of CORZ opened at $3.35 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

