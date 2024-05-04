DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,129,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,168,000 after purchasing an additional 661,584 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.37. 1,778,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,904. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.