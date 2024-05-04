Piper Sandler Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $22.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,707. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $833.50 million, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 376.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

