Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 364,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 121,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 75,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($16,957.67). 56.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

