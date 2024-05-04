Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Value Line stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.90. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
