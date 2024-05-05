Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,014,000 after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. 2,008,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

