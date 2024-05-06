Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.51. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 949.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

