KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.12

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $70.12, with a volume of 163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

KBR Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $77,193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 1,313.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in KBR by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 422,856 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after buying an additional 344,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

