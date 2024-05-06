Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.09. 2,438,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

