Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $3.51 on Monday, reaching $252.05. 756,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,073. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

