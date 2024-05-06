Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Down 4.3%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 4,233,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,999% from the average session volume of 136,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Treasury Metals Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$41.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, an advanced stage high-grade gold deposit near Dryden, Ontario, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller projects. Its Goliath property covers approximately 7,601 hectares (ha) comprising 284 mining claims totaling approximately 6,254 ha; four mining leases totaling 359.25 ha; and 28 land parcels totaling 1,347.189 ha.

