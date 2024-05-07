2,819 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

