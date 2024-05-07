Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 33,816 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 4.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.32% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $128,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.72. The stock had a trading volume of 508,717 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day moving average is $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

