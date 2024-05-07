Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,273 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.44% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.72. 332,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,113. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.