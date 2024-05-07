Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.69

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 19580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

