Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.19

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 29767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,085,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,643,000 after purchasing an additional 207,801 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,264,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,939,000 after buying an additional 32,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,554,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 377,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $33,076,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 700,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

