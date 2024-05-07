Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 238,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,715. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

