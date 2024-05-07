LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,833 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.50% of Hillenbrand worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,997. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

