N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.01. 28,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,626. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $759.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

