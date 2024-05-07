Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,482,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 142,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,184. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

