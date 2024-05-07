XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 4,316,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,771,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

XPeng Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 447,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 82,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 197,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

