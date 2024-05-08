2,625 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,291,000 after purchasing an additional 504,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,829,000 after acquiring an additional 493,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,992,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,435,000 after buying an additional 457,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

GILD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,300. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

