National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.17.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.04 on Monday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.