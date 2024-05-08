Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.