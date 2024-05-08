Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 161,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

