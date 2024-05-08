The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.19.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.41. The stock had a trading volume of 750,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

