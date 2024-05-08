Welch & Forbes LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 98,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,223,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 323,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 1,165,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

